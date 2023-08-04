Apple nearing worst run of sales decline in two decades as slump intensifies

Apple did not provide any guidance, as has been the trend since 2020 citing uncertainty. Although it did mention that it will report a revenue drop in the September quarter as well.

iPhone manufacturer Apple Inc., the world's most valued company, reported a third straight quarter of declining sales. Shares fell in post-market trading after the company guided for the drop to extend in the September quarter as well.

The company reported a 1.4 percent drop in sales for the April-June period, hurt by an industrywide slump that has sapped demand for phones, computers and tablets.

Here's a look at the results:

Apple did not provide any guidance, as has been the trend since 2020 citing uncertainty. Although it did mention that it will report a revenue drop in the September quarter as well.

CFO Luca Maestri expects iPhone sales to do better than the June quarter and that the services business growth will be even better. It expects sales of Macs and iPads to drop in double digits.

“We expect our September quarter year-over-year revenue performance to be similar to the June quarter assuming that the macroeconomic outlook doesn’t worsen from what we are projecting today for the current quarter," Maestri said.

“Consumers face pressure from general interest rates, higher inflation. There are a lot of cross currents that Apple, like a lot of other companies, cannot outrun,” said Daniel Flax, an analyst at Neuberger Berman.

Demand for the iPhone 14 model are tapering off as the company prepares to unveil the next version, which promises to be the most significant iPhone upgrade in three years. New iPhones typically debut in September, a few weeks before the fourth quarter ends. That means the bulk of sales comes in the following period, Apple’s fiscal first quarter, which is invariably its most lucrative time of year.

Apple has informed suppliers that it expects shipments of the device to remain flat with the year before through the balance of 2023, at about 85 million units. Other phone makers, including Samsung Electronics Co., have also seen sales of their devices slow or remain flat.

Shares of Apple fell 2.2 percent in afterhours trading.

(With Inputs From Agencies.)