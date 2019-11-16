#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Apple pulls down vaping apps from App Store

Updated : November 16, 2019 08:25 PM IST

As per the report, a total of 181 apps have been removed from the App Store.
Vaping is responsible for at least 42 deaths and more than 2,000 lung illnesses around the US.
Apple pulls down vaping apps from App Store
