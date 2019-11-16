Apple pulls down vaping apps from App Store

Apple has removed all apps relating to vaping from its App Store, citing warnings from experts who call vaping "a public health crisis" and "a youth epidemic."

"We have updated our App Store Review Guidelines to reflect that apps encouraging or facilitating the use of these products are not permitted, as of today, these apps are no longer available to download" The Verge quoted an Apple spokesperson's statement on Friday.

As per the report, a total of 181 apps have been removed from the App Store, including games and companion apps that let users control things like lighting and heating on vaping devices.

Meanwhile, Apple device users who have already downloaded the apps will be able to continue using them.

Recently, experts ranging from the federal agency Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the American Heart Association have attributed a variety of lung injuries and fatalities to e-cigarette and vaping products.