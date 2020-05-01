Business Apple pinched by pandemic; profit, iPhone sales decline Updated : May 01, 2020 11:20 AM IST To no one’s surprise, the iPhone was the company’s hardest hit segment, with sales for the device falling 7 percent from the same time last year. Overall, Apple remains in an enviable position. It is bolstered by a strong brand, USD 94 billion in cash and a loyal customer base. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365