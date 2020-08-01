Technology Apple only vendor to see growth in smartphone sales in Q2 2020: Report Updated : August 01, 2020 11:59 AM IST Huawei toppled Samsung with shipping 55.8 million units, compared to Samsung's 53.7 million in Q2 2020. Apple was third with 45.1 million units. Xiaomi came fourth, shipping 28.8 million units, which was down 10 percent, and OPPO reclaimed fifth place from Vivo, shipping 25.8 million units with a 16 percent decline. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply