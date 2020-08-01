  • SENSEX
Apple only vendor to see growth in smartphone sales in Q2 2020: Report

Updated : August 01, 2020 11:59 AM IST

Huawei toppled Samsung with shipping 55.8 million units, compared to Samsung's 53.7 million in Q2 2020. Apple was third with 45.1 million units.
Xiaomi came fourth, shipping 28.8 million units, which was down 10 percent, and OPPO reclaimed fifth place from Vivo, shipping 25.8 million units with a 16 percent decline.
