Apple only vendor to see growth in smartphone sales in Q2 2020: Report

As the global smartphone market plummeted 14 percent in the June quarter, Apple was the only vendor to grow as it shipped 45.1 million iPhones globally, a growth of 25 percent compared to the previous year, according to a new report.

Samsung fell 30 percent, Huawei 5 percent, Xiaomi 10 percent, OPPO 16 percent and others 23 percent in terms of shipments in the second quarter, reported market research firm Canalys.

"Apple defied expectations in Q2. Its new iPhone SE was critical in the quarter, accounting for around 28 percent of its global volume, while iPhone 11 remained a strong best-seller at nearly 40 percent," analyst Vincent Thielke on Friday.

According to him, iPhone SE will remain crucial to prop up volume this year, amid delays to Apple's next flagship release.

"In China, it had blockbuster results, growing 35 percent to reach 7.7 million units. It is unusual for Apple's Q2 shipments to increase sequentially," said Thielke.

The smartphone market worldwide fell to 285 million units, a second consecutive quarter of freefall, as lockdown orders caused by the Covid-19 pandemic persisted through April and May.

Huawei toppled Samsung with shipping 55.8 million units, compared to Samsung's 53.7 million in Q2 2020. Apple was third with 45.1 million units.

Xiaomi came fourth, shipping 28.8 million units, which was down 10 percent, and OPPO reclaimed fifth place from Vivo, shipping 25.8 million units with a 16 percent decline.