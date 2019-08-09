Technology
Apple offers security researchers $1 million, special iPhones for finding bugs
Updated : August 09, 2019 02:52 PM IST
Researchers with a security research track record of high-quality systems on any platform are eligible to apply and they could end up earning a maximum payout of $1,000,000.
Apple first launched its bug bounty programme three years ago at the Black Hat conference and is now extending its use to cover macOS, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
