#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Apple offers security researchers $1 million, special iPhones for finding bugs

Updated : August 09, 2019 02:52 PM IST

Researchers with a security research track record of high-quality systems on any platform are eligible to apply and they could end up earning a maximum payout of $1,000,000.
Apple first launched its bug bounty programme three years ago at the Black Hat conference and is now extending its use to cover macOS, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Apple offers security researchers $1 million, special iPhones for finding bugs
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Apple offers security researchers $1 million, special iPhones for finding bugs

Apple offers security researchers $1 million, special iPhones for finding bugs

SpiceJet reports Q1 net profit of Rs 262 crore

SpiceJet reports Q1 net profit of Rs 262 crore

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV