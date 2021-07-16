Home

    • Apple offers free AirPods with select products for students

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Under its educational offer programme, Apple has offered free AirPods with select Apple products for students.

    US tech giant Apple on Friday has rolled out an offer for students in India under its educational offer programme.

    Anyone buying a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, Mac mini, iPad Pro or iPad Air will get a free wired charging AirPods. They can upgrade to wireless charging AirPods by paying an extra Rs 4,000. They can also pay Rs 10,000 for a pair of AirPods Pro.

    The students have to be currently studying in a college or a university or would be joining shortly to be eligible for the programme. Also, parents who are buying Apple products for their children entering college or university, teachers and staff at all levels are also eligible.

    The offer can only be accessed in the special education section of their Apple Online store after the eligible buyer has been verified. To become eligible, buyers need to be verified through the UNiDAYS platform or talk to an Apple specialist and get their University ID or acceptance letter verified. The offer is subject to availability.

    Apple has some year-round education offers for eligible buyers. The year-round offer allows buyers to get a discount of 20 percent on AppleCare, an education discount on Apple Pencil and Keyboard, and an Apple Music Student Plan for Rs 49 per month. This would include free Apple  TV+. Also, buyers get free access to Apple Arcade for the first three months after which, they would need to pay Rs 99 per month.

    Apple’s AirPods, AirPods Wireless Charging, and AirPods Pro are priced at Rs 14,900, Rs 18,900, and Rs 24,900, respectively.

