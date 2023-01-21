Tech This Week: Apple announces new MacBooks, WhatsApp to roll out new feature and more

Rumours suggest that the upcoming iPhone 15 line-up will see some big changes in terms of pricing of the Pro and base models.
Apple announced new MacBook Pro models in a surprise January release. The tech giant has been announcing most of its launches during the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June and its special launch event in September. The new models go on sale from January 24.
In other tech news, WhatsApp is working on releasing a new feature that will allow users to upload voice notes to their status. The feature has currently gone live for select Android WhatsApp beta users.
Here is all the other tech news that you need to know for this week.
Garmin India launches Instinct Crossover series
Garmin India announced the launch of two smartwatches to the Instinct lineup of GPS-enabled multisport smartwatches. The new Garmin Instinct Crossover (Black) and Instinct Crossover Solar (Graphite) have a starting price of Rs 55,990 and Rs 61,990 respectively. Some of the features include health monitoring, activity tracking and a 10 ATM (100 meters) water rating. read more.
Microsoft set up 3 more data centres in Hyderabad
Tech giant Microsoft is looking to invest an additional Rs 16,000 crore in order to set up three more captive data centres in Hyderabad. The company had already proposed the construction of three data centres in the city, in order to strengthen the cloud infrastructure Microsoft Azure customers. read more.
WhatsApp to let users share voice notes via status
Instant messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out a new 'voice status update' feature on Android beta. The new feature will allow users to share voice notes via status updates. Much like text, picture and videos, the voice notes shared on status updates will disappear after 24 hours. read more.
Apple announces new MacBook Pro
Apple announced the launch of new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s new in-house silicon chips the M2 Pro and M2 Max. The company also launched its new Mac mini lineup. The devices will now be using the new M2 and M2 Pro SoCs. read more.
iPhone 15 Pro to get more expensive, say rumours
Rumours suggest that the upcoming iPhone 15 line-up will see some big changes in terms of pricing of the Pro and base models. The base iPhone 15 Pro may be as much as $100 more expensive than the base iPhone 14 Pro model. In terms of features, the iPhone 15 line-up may see the Dynamic Island and the 48 MP main imager being added even to the base models. read more.
