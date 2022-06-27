iPhones, iPads, AirPods and much more — Apple is set to launch bunch of new devices this fall

Apple is set to launch a variety of new devices between this fall and the beginning of 2023 – with a range of new iPhones, iPads, new Macs, a series of Apple Watches, an upgraded pair of AirPods Pro, a HomePod, and an Apple TV with newer specs.

If it was not already hard to keep up with Apple’s new chipsets and the devices they support, Apple is planning to launch an M2 Mac mini, M2 Pro Mac mini, M2 Pro / M2 Max 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as an M2 Ultra / M2 Extreme Mac Pro, according to a newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The M2 processor was launched earlier in June and rumours have it that the M3 processor is already in the works and is likely to power the MacBook Air laptops that come out next year. There is also some talk about a new reality headset, which the M2 chipset will also power.

This year's most anticipated Apple product range, the iPhone 14 devices will see a variation from previous years. As it turns out, only the Pro models will feature the newer and better A16 chip and the regular models will be powered by the A15 chip that comes with the iPhone 13.

Another interesting thing to note about the new iPhone 14 Pro models is the rumoured pill-shaped cutout for Face ID and a hole-shaped cutout for the selfie camera. Will the Pro models have a Face ID setup underneath the display? We will just have to wait till the devices come out. This year, we might also say goodbye to the Mini model, which could be replaced with a 6.7-inch variation.

The fall event will also unveil the new M2 iPad Pro models and a new rumoured entry-level A14 chip-powered iPad with USB-C connectivity. We could also be looking at a larger iPad with a screen size between 14 and 15 inches coming in the “next year or two”.

Next in line are three new Apple Watches models — the Series 8, a new SE model and a more “rugged” model for people in extreme sports. The S8 chip in Series 8 is most likely to have the same performance level as its predecessors S7 and S6. The chip will also power the new SE model, which will replace the Series 3 watch.

Apple might also reveal a newer Apple TV with an A14 chip and slightly more RAM. It will give the device some “additional gaming capabilities” that would be notable in the tvOS 16.

The original HomePod, released in 2018, might also get an upgrade. It is alleged to come in a similar size with an S8 chip, refreshed display, and potential support for “multi-touch functionality.”

The last on the list to receive an upgrade are the AirPods Pro earbuds. Would this mean lossless audio? Maybe. Maybe not.