Apple releases iPad with all-new design & 5G support, M2 Pro model

By Vijay Anand

Apple on Tuesday announced a slew of product refreshes, including a completely redesigned 10th generation iPad with a 10.9-inch screen — the largest ever on this lineup — and support for 5G.

Apple also released the iPad Pro powered by the new M2 chip and the Apple TV 4K powered by the A15 Bionic chip, and support for HDR10+.

iPad is back with a new look

The new 10th generation iPad — resembling the iPad Air in design — is powered by the A14 Bionic chip — which powered the iPhone 12 series — and boasts of an all-day battery life. However, the base iPad supports only the first generation Apple Pencil.

The tablet also comes with an 12 -megapixel ultrawide front camera and an "updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video," a press release from Apple stated.

Further, the iPad is finally getting a USB-C, bringing feature parity across Apple's entire iPad portfolio. According to Apple, the new iPad has support fpr Wi-Fi 6, which " brings even faster connections", while cellular models support 5G.

(Image: Apple) (Image: Apple)

“We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, a first-ever landscape front camera, and support for incredible accessories like the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the new iPad delivers more value, more versatility — and is simply more fun.”

The new iPad starts at Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 59,900 for the cellular model, and comes in four colours — blue, pink, yellow, and silver — and two storage configurations, 64 GB and 256 GB. The tablet also boasts of 500 nits of peak brightness, and True Tone technology. Touch ID has moved to the top button of the iPad, just as in iPad Air.

The new iPad is available to pro-order right now, and will be available for purchase from October 26.

iPad Pro

Apple also released refreshes of the 11-inch and 12.9 inch iPads Pro. As per the press release, the new iPad Pro features a "next-level Apple Pencil hover experience and superfast wireless connectivity", an advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system.

(Image: Apple) (Image: Apple)

Pencil Hover is a feature in which the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) is now detected up to 12 mm above the display, allowing you a sneak peek of the mark before you make it. ":This also allows users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision, and makes everything users do with Apple Pencil even more effortless," Apple said.

The 11-imch iPad Pro starts at Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 96,900 for the cellular model, while 12.9-inch variant costs Rs 1,12,900 and Rs 1,27,900, respectively. The new iPad Pro is available for pre-order right now and will go on sale on October 26.

Apple TV 4K

(Image: Apple) (Image: Apple)

Apple also announced the next-generation Apple TV 4K, which comes with HDR10+ support. The device is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers support for Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming,

The new Apple TV 4K is priced at Rs 14,900 and can be pre-ordered on the official Apple website or authorised resellers. It will become availabkle for purchase from November 4.