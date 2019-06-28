Technology

Apple Music hits more than 60 million subscribers, trailing Spotify

Updated : June 28, 2019 09:41 AM IST

A company spokesman confirmed the figure that Eddy Cue, senior vice president of services for the iPhone maker, disclosed in remarks made to French publication Numerama in Paris.

Apple executives had not disclosed a new number since May 2018, when the company said it had 50 million Apple Music subscribers.