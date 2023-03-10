English
Apple Music Classical in now available on iOS to pre-order for free

By Pihu Yadav  Mar 10, 2023 11:30:41 AM IST

Apple Music Classical is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later and is available worldwide excluding China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Apple has announced that it will launch its new standalone classical music application on March 28. 

The company initially intended to launch a classical music-focused application by the end of last year, after acquiring music service Primephonic in 2021, reports The Verge.
“Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalogue with fully optimized search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available, and experience many classical favourites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio with Dolby Atmos,” Apple said in a press release.
The application will also offer "hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, intuitive browsing features, and much more."
Also Read: Discord levels up with advanced AI chatbot and messaging features
Apple also said that the application will have "thousands" of spatial audio recordings and will stream at up to 192 kHz/24-bit hi-res lossless. It will also include accurate classical metadata and users can search “by composer, work, conductor, or even catalogue number, and find specific recordings instantly.”
There will not be a native iPad version of the application, and will also not include offline downloads at launch, the report said.
The app is currently available for pre-order on iOS for free from the App Store. However, users will need to have an active Apple Music subscription to be able to use the app. An Android version is reportedly in the works too. 
Apple Music Classical is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later and is available worldwide excluding China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
(With IANS Inputs)
Also Read: Apple may limit ProMotion, Always-On display to iPhone 15 Pro models
