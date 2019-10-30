Technology

Apple mobilizes suppliers to unveil first 5G iPhones, says report

Updated : October 30, 2019 03:16 PM IST

Apple Inc is mobilizing suppliers to launch its first 5G iPhone range, the Nikkei Asian Review said on Wednesday.

"It will be the first time Apple introduces 5G iPhones ... There will be three of them and the company has set an aggressive sales target," Nikkei quoted a source as saying.