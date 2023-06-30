Apple's market value crosses $3 trillion for the second time

On January 3, 2022, during intraday trading, Apple's market capitalisation momentarily surpassed $3 trillion before the session ended barely below that threshold.

For the first time since January 2022, Apple's market capitlisation exceeded $3 trillion on Friday as investors placed bets on the iPhone maker's capacity to increase sales even as it forays into new areas like virtual reality

Apple, which is also the most valuable publicly traded business in the world, saw its shares rise 1.3 percent in morning trading to $191.99. As things stand, Apple's market cap is higher than India's GDP.

