Apple's 'Made in India' contribution accounted for 25% in value in 2022: Study

According to Counterpoint Research, the export sector's share of "Made in India" smartphone shipments peaked in 2022 at 30 percent in terms of value and 20 percent in terms of volume.

Apple's "Made in India" exports increased 162 percent in value and 65 percent in volume year over year, increasing the brand's value share from 12 percent in 2021 to 25 percent in 2022, a recent study shows.

Overall, 'Made in India' smartphone shipments fell three percent YoY to 188 million units in 2022 (January-December).

This reduction was mostly caused by a weakening of consumer demand brought on by macroeconomic headwinds, particularly in the second half of the year.

"Apple's EMS (electronics manufacturing services) partners Foxconn Hon Hai and Wistron were the fastest growing manufacturers among the top 10 in Q4 2022. The growth was also fuelled by increasing exports from Apple," said senior research analyst Prachir Singh.

In Q4 2022, Samsung emerged as the top smartphone manufacturer, ahead of OPPO whose manufacturing shipments declined 31 percent YoY due to inventory issues in the entry-tier segment.

"Apple's EMS partners Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron were among the top 10 EMS players in India in 2022 in terms of volume. In terms of value, Foxconn Hon Hai and Wistron led the EMS landscape," said Singh.

In the most recent disbursements, the PLI incentive was also given to both of these manufacturers.

In terms of OEMs, OPPO had a 22 percent market share for "Made in India" smartphone shipments in 2022, followed by Samsung.

In general, manufacturing and localisation in India had a solid year in 2022, according to research director Tarun Pathak.

"The increasing exports from Apple, Samsung and other OEMs drove the locally manufactured shipments in 2022 and somewhat offset the impact of the local demand decline. The recent disbursement of PLI incentives from the government as well as other initiatives, both at the central and state levels, has boosted the overall local manufacturing," Pathak noted.

Going forward, we may see the country reaping benefits of the PLI scheme thanks to increasing exports from Apple and Samsung, said the report.

(With IANS Inputs)