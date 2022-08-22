    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Apple expands self-repair support to MacBooks

    By Reuters

    Self repairs will be possible only on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with the M1 chips.

    Apple Inc on Monday said that it would offer customers tools and know-how to repair and service their MacBook laptops at home, months after launching the service for iPhones.
    Apple said genuine parts and service tools will be available starting August 23. Customers can buy the repair kits or rent it for one-time use for $49.
    Self repairs are possible only on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with the M1 chips.
    In April, Apple launched self-repair services for select iPhones models in the United States, with plans to expand the service to Europe this year.
    The development comes close on the heels of Apple agreeing to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit related to "butterfly" keyboards on some models of MacBook laptop.
    Also Read: Apple warns of security flaw in iPhones, iPads and Macs, urges users to update OS

