Apple MacBook Pro 2021 may arrive later this year: features and other details

iPhone and iPad maker Apple is planning to launch its 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro models later this year. The device will feature an all-new M1X chipset, a fresh design with slimmer bezels and a more squared look.

The company will be removing the iconic touch bar to make space for physical keys. It is expected to have a Mini-LED display and up to 64 GB of RAM. The first-generation M1 chipset is a huge step in terms of the device’s performance and battery efficiency.

Specifications, features and other details:

The upcoming chipsets may include up to 64GB of RAM while the RAM capacity on M1 Macs is capped up to 16GB. The chipsets will include eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. These chipsets will be offered in either 16 or 32 graphic core variations.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the company is planning two different chips for MacBook Pro codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die. The current M1 chipset has four high-performance cores, four energy-efficient cores, and eight graphic cores.

Apple might borrow the improved heat dissipation system from its present 16-inch MacBook Pro model to cool these powerful chipsets. The thermal system of the 16-inch MacBook Pro was improved by increasing the size of the heat pipe by adding thermal pads and increasing the heat sink by 35 percent. Most probably the same system will be used in the new Apple's MacBook Pro.

The device will have many port options like microSD, HDMI, and few thunderbolts. It may also have MagSafe charging and a 1080p webcam. The company may also bring a neural engine that will be capable of processing complex machine learning tasks.

A recent report from DigiTimes says that the company has begun mass production of both the MacBook Pro models. According to the publication, Apple aims to reach a target of 8,00,000 monthly shipments by the end of November.

The launch date is yet to be revealed but the laptops have been spotted in many listings including Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Eurasian Economic Commission(EEC). However, few reports also suggest that the launch might take place between October-November.

At present, there is no information about the pricing of the new MacBook Pro. The base model of the current-generation MacBook Pro is available for Rs 1,99,900. The new laptop is expected to be priced in similar price range.

