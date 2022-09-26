Apple's array of M2 Macs and iPads could be website updates instead of a Keynote event

By Pihu Yadav

The next event on Apple’s calendar could be more of a “press releases, website updates, and media briefings” affair instead of an actual event.

Apple is set to release an array of new devices in October following the success of the iPhone 14 lineup. This includes M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis, M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros and more, said Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest newsletter.

The release could also see an update to the Apple TV set-top box with an A14 chip and a RAM boost.

Gurman said, “None of these new products is a major departure for Apple. They’ll get some improved specifications and a chip that was already announced at a formal event in June at WWDC 2022.”

According to rumours, a new iMac and iMac Pro are also in the pipeline but not this year. Another product that might be showcased is the first mixed-reality headset by Apple

Also, the 10th generation of iPad with an A14 chip is expected later this year, which is expected to receive a design bump this year that mimics the flat iPad Pro. The renders on social media have shown a vertical rear camera setup similar to that on the iPhone X.