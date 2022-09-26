    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    technology News

    Apple's array of M2 Macs and iPads could be website updates instead of a Keynote event

    By Pihu Yadav

    Apple's new release could include M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis, M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros and more.

    The next event on Apple’s calendar could be more of a “press releases, website updates, and media briefings” affair instead of an actual event.
    Apple is set to release an array of new devices in October following the success of the iPhone 14 lineup. This includes M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis, M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros and more, said Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest newsletter.
    The release could also see an update to the Apple TV set-top box with an A14 chip and a RAM boost.
    Gurman said, “None of these new products is a major departure for Apple. They’ll get some improved specifications and a chip that was already announced at a formal event in June at WWDC 2022.” 
    According to rumours, a new iMac and iMac Pro are also in the pipeline but not this year. Another product that might be showcased is the first mixed-reality headset by Apple.
    Also, the 10th generation of iPad with an A14 chip is expected later this year, which is expected to receive a design bump this year that mimics the flat iPad Pro. The renders on social media have shown a vertical rear camera setup similar to that on the iPhone X.
    Talking about the design, the new 11-inch iPad Pro is also said to be getting the mini LED backlighting, which is currently only available in its larger sibling. Rumours of possible wireless charging support are also doing rounds.
    Also Read: Apple's buy now pay later service might release in early 2023, says Mark Gurman
