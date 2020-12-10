Technology Apple M1 MacBook Air review: Laptops will never be the same again Updated : December 10, 2020 04:15 PM IST More than all of this was the consistently astounding battery life I was clocking. I was often hitting 18-19 hours on a single charge. But at the end of the day, for the price Rs 92,900, there is no notebook on the planet that can match its capabilities. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.