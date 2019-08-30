Technology
Apple likely to unveil latest iPhone on September 10
Updated : August 30, 2019 06:58 AM IST
Apple teased a five-coloured version of its logo, implying launch of more colours for its new iPhone models.
The company has been in the storm's eye, with trade tensions affecting its manufacturing link to China.
Sales of iPhone dropped to less than half of the company's total revenue in its latest quarter for the first time in seven years.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more