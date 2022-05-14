Apple likely to replace Lightning port with USB-C in iPhones: Report

Apple is reportedly testing new models of iPhones in which the current Lightning port will be replaced with the widely used USB Connector. According to a Bloomberg report, the tech giant is testing new iPhones with a USB-C port, which could be released in the second half of next year, possibly to comply with the new proposed regulations of the European Union.

Earlier, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that Apple would swap to USB-C in the second half of 2023, which is when the next year’s iPhone lineup will be released.

The EU has been pushing for a universal phone charging standard for years, and the recently proposed legislation would make USB-C the mandated port for all handsets. As per Bloomberg’s tech expert Mark Gurman, this legislation is “a key reason” for Apple’s move to consider the change.

The idea behind the EU's proposal is to limit carbon footprint by reducing e-waste and make the life of consumers easy. If the new regulations come into effect it could be difficult for Apple, compared to other smartphone makers, as it does not use the USB-C port of its devices.

Apple has already used the USB-C port in the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini. There are also technical benefits to moving to USB-C as it has faster data transfer speeds and better power delivery than the Lightning port.

Apple users currently resort to adapters to connect with devices that use the USB-C port. Switching to the USB-C port could be a relief for many iPhone users. It will also make life easier for those who have multiple devices but still have to carry a Lightning cable with them just for their iPhones.