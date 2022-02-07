Apple likely to launch low-cost iPhone, iPad in March: Report

Tech giant Apple Inc is likely to announce an affordable range of devices, including a 5G iPhone, an iPad, and potentially a new Mac. All these devices are expected to be launched at an Apple event in March, according to a Bloomberg report. The report says the event would be held virtually in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new iPhone is anticipated to be the 5G variant of Apple's SE (Special Edition) model. This new iPhone SE (or whatever it would be named) could have the same design as the existing SE model but with a faster processor.

Earlier in 2020, Apple had launched its first budget-friendly SE model at the cost of $399. Its 64GB variant is currently selling at Rs 30,099 in India. It's still the most recent iPhone model with Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

As for the new iPad, Apple is expected to launch an updated version of the iPad Air. The last iPad Air device was launched in October 2020 at $599. Its 64GB variant is currently selling at Rs 66,900 in India.

While the launch of these new models may increase sales of Apple devices in emerging markets like India, the launch of high-end iPhone models ahead of the holiday shopping season is more profitable for the company.

Besides the new devices, Apple could also launch iOS 15.4, the latest version of the iPhone software, at the event. The iOS 15.4 -- currently in beta testing -- could include several new features like the ability to use facial recognition to unlock the device while wearing a mask and new emojis.