Millions of iPhone fans are eagerly awaiting the likely release of the latest iPhone today. Their hopes have been raised high with reports that say that Apple is likely to launch iPhone 12 during its ‘special event’ that is set to take place today.

While no clear message has been conveyed by the tech giant regarding the new smartphone launch, reports indicate that the invite, which had the image of a series of circles, and the words "Hi, Speed”, indicates that the new iPhone 12 that is set to be unveiled will have 5G connectivity.

Here is a look at the expected features and specifications of the model:

Apple is expected to launch four variants of the new device -- a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

On the price front, it is expected that iPhone 12 Mini will be the cheapest and could cost approximately Rs 51,000. The iPhone 12 variant may cost around Rs 58,000 while the iPhone 12 Pro could cost over Rs 73,000. The Pro Max variant is set to be the costliest and could be priced at over Rs 80,000.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, according to foreign analysts. The entry-level iPhone 12 may come with 64GB storage in a total of six colours including black, white, blue, red, yellow as well as coral. The iPhone 12 Pro may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as seen on iPad Pro.