Apple launches new Magic accessories in India; check prices, specs here

Apple has recently announced a range of accessories and products, including Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Numeric Keypad, Magic Keypad, and Magic Mouse.

In addition to these Magic accessories, the company has also introduced three new graphic cards modules for its Mac Pro. The new graphic cards -- Radeon Pro W6800X MPX, Radeon Pro W6800 X Duo MPX and Radeon Pro W6900X MPX -- have been designed to deliver a performance boost to the Mac Pro’s graphics horsepower.

Apple said all its new Magic accessories are wireless and rechargeable. The company has also claimed that the batteries will last for a month or more between charges. Once the battery is discharged, the accessories can be recharged through USB-C to Lightning Cable.

The Magic Keyboard comes with new keys for spotlight, dictation, DND (do not disturb) and emojis. The keyboard also features touch ID for easy logins across services. It must be noted that this touch Id will only work when the keyboard is paired with an M1 Mac.

The new Magic Trackpad comes in a refined shape and perfectly complements the Magic Keyboard. It comes with advanced features like Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology.

Magic accessories

The new Magic Mouse has been priced at Rs 7,500 while the Magic Track Pad is priced at Rs 12,500. The regular Magic Keyboard starts at Rs 9,500. Its upgraded variants, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keyboard, cost Rs 14,500 and 17,500, respectively.

Graphic cards

Apple promised a significant performance boost to its graphic applications. The new graphic cards will offer up to 23 percent faster performance with DaVinci Resolve and 84 percent faster performance in Octane X. These new cards have been designed for GPU-heavy applications like Octane X, DaVinci Resolve, Cinema 4D, and Final Cut Pro.

The Radeon Pro W6900X has been priced at Rs 6,00,000 while the Radeon Pro W6800 X Duo MPX comes for Rs 5,00,000. The basic variant Radeon Pro W6900X MPX costs Rs 2,80,000.