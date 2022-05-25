Apple Watch Pride Edition wrist bands launched in 2 variants to celebrate upcoming Pride month

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has released two new Pride Edition wrist bands for the Apple Watch in celebration of the upcoming Pride month this June.

The two new bands have been launched as part of the company’s support of the global LGBTQ+ community and equality movement. The bands will come with dynamic Pride watch faces.

They are priced at $49 in the US and will be available for order today on apple.com and the Apple Store app. They will be available at the Apple Store from May 26.

The Pride Edition Sport Loop will have a colour gradient with the word ‘pride’ woven in the band. With the help of a new technique, Apple has removed several double-layer nylon-woven textile loops on the band to reveal the word ‘pride.’

The colours represent the rainbow and also various pride flags. They also stand for those who are living with or have died from HIV/AIDS, Apple said in a statement. ‘Pride’ is written in the same cursive style as the original ‘hello’ greeting, which was displayed on the first Macintosh in 1984.

At the same time, the new watch face design sports a combination of colours from multiple pride flags. As the digital crown on the Apple Watch is rotated, the colourful threads start moving. It also moves when the display is tapped or when the user raises the wrist.

A new App Clip functionality was also introduced by Apple within the band packaging to add to the convenience of the users to access the new matching watch face.

The tech giant has also launched the new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop, featuring the Nike Bounce face. The Be True collection is Nike’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community. Together, Nike’s Be True collection and Apple’s Sport Loop are honouring individuals who inspire future generations to take up sport.