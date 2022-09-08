Apple launches iPhone 14 lineup starting at Rs 79,990

Mini
At a virtual event at its campus in Cupertino on Wednesday, Apple announced four new iPhones — the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max/Plus, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The 14 Plus is an unusual entrant in Apple's annual lineup of iPhones. It will be the first time an iPhone with a screen size of more than 6.5 inches is priced under Rs 1 lakh, and is likely to draw many customers who want a large screen but aren't willing to shell out tens of thousands of rupees more.
The iPhone 14 is similar to the 14 Plus except for a smaller screen at 6.1 inches and a slightly better battery over its predecessor — Apple says the 14 Plus can last several hours morethan the iPhone 13. Both models sport 12 MP lenses with advancements to computational photography.
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max boast of a 48MP main camera — a 4x jump over last year. The battery life, which was already a killer feature on last year's lineup, is supposedly even better — the 14 Pro lasts "all day", Apple claims.
The Pro lineup is powered by Apple's latest A16 Bionic chipset. The two smartphones also feature LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) technology, which allows variable refresh rate between 1 Hz and 120 Hz, depending on the content. The Pro lineup also gets the always on display, made possible by the LTPO screens.
|Model
|Price
|iPhone 14
|Rs 79,990
|iPhone 14 Plus
|Rs 89,990
|iPhone 14 Pro
|Rs 1,29,990
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Rs 1,39,990