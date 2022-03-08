0

Apple's online store goes down ahead of much-anticipated spring event

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM   IST (Updated)
Mini

This nothing to be alarmed about. In fact, the tech community has come to recognise this has just one more way for Apple--whose marketing prowess is unmatched--to build anticipation for the event, as well as the products it might be launching.

Cupertino-based technology giant Apple's official website, its online store to be exact, has gone down with a little over an hour-and-a-half to the iPhone-maker's spring event, 'Peek Performance'.
This nothing to be alarmed about. In fact, the tech community has come to recognise this has just one more way for Apple--whose marketing prowess is unmatched--to build anticipation for the event, as well as the products it might be launching.
It should be noted that the rest of Apple's website is functional; only the online store is down.
For this two-three hour window, customers in India--and across the globe--will not be able to purchase anything online directly from Apple. The online store page currently sports the all too familiar message with the rainbow coloured Apple logo; "Be right back. We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon."
As is usual, the store will go live the moment Apple's presentation ends with the updated product lineup and pricing specific to the country you're reading this in.
First Published:  IST
