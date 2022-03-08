Apple Spring Event LIVE updates: Stage set for iPhone SE 3, new iPad and latest generation of Macs

Mini

Apple Event LIVE updates: Every year in March or April, Apple releases updates to one of its product lineups, be it the iPhone, Macs, or its services. This year, Apple is likely to release an updated iPhone SE with 5G compatibility. This iPhone is expected to sport the same chassis as its predecessor, the 2020 iPhone SE. Apple is also likely to releases new Macs with M2 chips, and possibly an external display, which could account for the 'peek' in the event tagline, 'Peek Performance'.