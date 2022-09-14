    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Apple is reportedly shipping iPhone 14 models with an older version of iOS 16

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Tech giant Apple is reportedly shipping its next-generation iPhone 14 models with an earlier version of iOS 16 and not the one that was released to the public on Monday, September 12.

    Tech giant Apple is reportedly shipping its next-generation iPhone 14 models with an earlier version of iOS 16 and not the one that was released to the public on Monday, September 12.
    As noted by AppleSWUpdates on Twitter, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will come with an iOS 16 build that predates the official build released. However, once users set up the new iPhone for the first time, the system will prompt users to install the latest iOS 16 build, reports 9To5Mac.
    According to the release notes, written specifically for iPhone 14 models, the official version of iOS 16 fixes a bug that may cause some photos to appear soft when zooming in landscape orientation.
    AppleSWUpdates has revealed that cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 8 will also have a watchOS 9 update available on day one, the report said.
    This is not the first time that Apple has shipped a new device with a different build than the one that was released to the public. The most probable reason for such a move is that the final version of the iOS 16 was not ready yet and in an attempt to ship the device with the latest iOS, they decided to load it with whatever was in the works at the time and provide an update on day one, which isn't all bad.
    Also Read: iOS 16 now available for iPhone users — Here are the new features
    The tech giant has recently released iOS 16 to all users after months of beta testing that brings the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen, the ability to edit and collaborate in iMessages, new tools in Mail, and more ways to interact with photos and video with Live Text and Visual Look Up.
    iOS 16 is now available for iPhone 8 and later. Users can update their devices by going to Settings > General > Software Update and then tapping on Install Now. The update is believed to be around 3 GB in size, so make sure there is enough space in your iPhone before installing the new iOS.
    Also Read: How to avail discount on Apple Watch Series 8 using HDFC Bank credit card
