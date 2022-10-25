Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand: TrendForce

Mini
Apple Inc is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus and is increasing the output of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro due to lukewarm demand, market research firm TrendForce said Tuesday.
Apple Inc is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus and is increasing the output of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro due to lukewarm demand, market research firm TrendForce said Tuesday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
The share of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro series has increased to 60 percent of the total output from the initially planned 50 percent, and it could rise to 65 percent in the future, the report said.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
The report also said that rising US interest rates could crimp consumer spending, undermining the demand for iPhones in the first quarter of 2023. This could lead to a 14 percent year-on-year drop in production to 52 million units.
Analysts have in the past said iPhone 14's Pro and Pro Max versions were selling at a brisk pace, although demand for the base model, typically Apple's best seller, has been underwhelming.
Last month, the company said it would manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China to hedge risks arising from the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.
TrendForce estimates the share of Apple's output from India to exceed five percent in 2023 and increase over the years.
Also Read: One satellite launch likely every month, says Sunil Mittal after Indian rocket launches 36 OneWeb satellites
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!