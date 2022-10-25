    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand: TrendForce

    Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand: TrendForce

    Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand: TrendForce
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Apple Inc is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus and is increasing the output of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro due to lukewarm demand, market research firm TrendForce said Tuesday.

    Apple Inc is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus and is increasing the output of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro due to lukewarm demand, market research firm TrendForce said Tuesday.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    The share of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro series has increased to 60 percent of the total output from the initially planned 50 percent, and it could rise to 65 percent in the future, the report said.
    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
    The report also said that rising US interest rates could crimp consumer spending, undermining the demand for iPhones in the first quarter of 2023. This could lead to a 14 percent year-on-year drop in production to 52 million units.
    Also Read: India's banking and finance sector most cyber-targeted in the Asian region: Report
    Analysts have in the past said iPhone 14's Pro and Pro Max versions were selling at a brisk pace, although demand for the base model, typically Apple's best seller, has been underwhelming.
    Last month, the company said it would manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China to hedge risks arising from the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.
    TrendForce estimates the share of Apple's output from India to exceed five percent in 2023 and increase over the years.
    Also Read: One satellite launch likely every month, says Sunil Mittal after Indian rocket launches 36 OneWeb satellites
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    AppleiPhone

    Previous Article

    Apple announces new clean energy investments, asks suppliers to decarbonize

    Next Article

    India's banking and finance sector most cyber-targeted in the Asian region: Report

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng