Apple iPhones get new cameras, but mostly unchanged

Apple's new iPhones will resemble recent models, but with better cameras and new colours.

The most expensive models, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, will now have three cameras on the back, including a new, wider-angle one to squeeze more of the landscape into the picture. They start at $1,000, the same as before.

The cheaper model called the iPhone 11 will start at $700, down from $750 for the iPhone XR. It now gets two lenses instead of one. The lower price reverses a trend in which premium phones get more expensive as people upgrade them less often.

The new phones come out September 20.