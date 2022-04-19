Apple iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 are now available at best prices

For those who are looking to join the Apple world or upgrade their iPhones, this is the right time to do so as e-commerce giant Flipkart is offering massive discounts, bank offers, exchange offers and freebies on a wide range of iPhones, including the iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and more.

iPhone XR discounts

The iPhone XR 64GB is listed on Flipkart at Rs 44,999, which is 14 percent less than the regular price. Buyers can get up to Rs 13,000 off on exchange. A 5 percent cashback is also available for users of Flipkart Axis Bank Card. After all the discounts the price can be slashed to Rs 30,399.

Flipkart is also offering freebies such as free six months subscription to Gaana Plus and a pack of Byju's classes online tuition worth Rs 999.

iPhone SE 2020 discounts

The 64GB variant of iPhone SE 2020 is available at a discount of 23 percent at Rs 30,499. Buyers can get an extra discount of up to Rs 13,000 on exchange.

Flipkart is offering only one bank offer that is a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

The freebies include free six months subscription to Gaana Plus and a pack of Byju's Classes online tuition worth Rs 999.

iPhone 11 discounts

There is a discount of 3 percent on the iPhone 11 64 GB variant on Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 49,890 and after an exchange, the price can further come down by up to Rs 16,000.

The bank offers on the iPhone 11 include Rs 3000 instant discount on HDFC Credit Card, Credit and Debit EMI transactions. A 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card is also provided.

The freebies include a free 6 months Gaana Plus subscription, and pack of BYJU'S classes online tuition worth Rs. 999.

iPhone 12 discounts

The iPhone 12, 64GB variant is available on Flipkart at the price of Rs. 59,999 which is a discount of 8 percent. The cost of the phone can further come down by Rs. 13,000 on exchange.

The bank offers on the iPhone 12 include a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card, Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Credit Card, Credit and Debit EMI transactions.

The freebies include 25 percent off on Discovery+ Subscription and pack of BYJU'S classes online tuition worth Rs. 999.

iPhone 12 mini discounts

iPhone 12 mini can be purchased for Rs. 49,999 with a discount of 16 percent, on Flipkart. Buyers can get further off up to Rs. 13,000 on exchange.

Only one bank offer is provided on the iPhone Mini that is a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Freebies include a 25 percent off on Discovery+ Subscription, and pack of BYJU'S classes online tuition worth Rs. 999.

iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 is available at Rs 74,900 on Flipkart. Buyers can get extra Rs16,000 off on exchange of their old phone.

Bank offers include Rs 5000 instant off on HDFC Credit Card, Credit and Debit EMI transactions. These discounts may effectively bring the price to Rs 53,990. Further there is a 5 percent cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank Card users.

The freebies include, free 6 months Gaana Plus subscription, and pack of BYJU'S classes online tuition worth Rs. 999.