#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian markets closed today on account of Christmas
Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500
Oil prices remain steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output
Rupee opens weak at 71.21 per dollar
Home Technology
Business

Apple iPhone XR becomes top-selling model globally in Q3 2019

Updated : December 25, 2019 11:34 AM IST

The iPhone 11 also made its debut in the top 10 within the launch quarter.
The iPhone XR alone contributed to over one-quarter of the total Apple sales during the quarter, making it the best-selling model for Apple across all regions.
Apple iPhone XR becomes top-selling model globally in Q3 2019
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV