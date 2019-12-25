Apple iPhone XR becomes top-selling model globally in Q3 2019
Updated : December 25, 2019 11:34 AM IST
The iPhone 11 also made its debut in the top 10 within the launch quarter.
The iPhone XR alone contributed to over one-quarter of the total Apple sales during the quarter, making it the best-selling model for Apple across all regions.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more