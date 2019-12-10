Business
Apple iPhone SE 2 likely to be called 'iPhone 9'
Updated : December 10, 2019 10:20 AM IST
Apple iPhone SE 2 is expected to feature a 4.7-inch display with bezels along with a faster A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM and could start selling at $399.
According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo iPhone SE 2 is scheduled to go into mass production in January 2020 and will be launched at the end of March.
