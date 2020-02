A lot of buzz has been created around a possible launch of Apple’s affordable smartphone in March. Various media reports and analysts said that the next iPhone will be a successor to iPhone SE and may be called iPhone 9.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had last year suggested the "iPhone SE 2" model, may be launched in the first half of 2021.

Recently, a German news site iphone-ticker.de has claimed that Apple is planning to hold a media event on March 31 where the company would unveil its low-cost iPhone called either the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9, reported IANS.

According to the report, the phone will go on sale on April 3 and would retail for $399, roughly around Rs 30,000.

However, Nikkei Asian Review reported on February 18 that Apple might miss its schedule for mass production of the affordable iPhone and may impact the planned release of the phone.

Apple also warned on February 17 that it was unlikely to meet its March quarter sales forecast due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mass production of the model was expected to start by the end of February, but it could now be delayed until sometime in March, the Nikkei reported, citing sources.

A report from Japanese blog Mac Otakara claimed in January that Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 5.4-inch iPhone similar in size to the iPhone 8. The iPhone will have a rear camera that is much bigger compared to iPhone 8.

The initial model of the so-called iPhone SE 2 is expected to come with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM.

The iPhone SE 2 models will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11's version.

The phone will have three colour options such as silver, space grey and red.