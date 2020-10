Apple on October 13 unveiled its four latest iPhones packed with 5G technology, as it looks to increase market share especially in emerging markets such as India, ahead of the 5G rollout that's expected to usher in a connectivity revolution.

The new iPhone series consists of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12. Starting October 30, the new phones will be available in the Indian market.

Here are some of the key features of each of the phones.

Price and Colour

The smaller device iPhone 12 Mini price starts at Rs 69,900 for the 64GB model. For internal memory of 128GB and 256GB, the price of iPhone 12 Mini is set at Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900 respectively.

The iPhone 12 price is set at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB model. Additionally, the price of iPhone 12 with 128GB and 256GB internal memory starts from at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900 respectively.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max devices will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage, with the price starting at Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900, respectively.

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 comes in five different colour variants namely- Black, White, Blue, Red and Green. Whereas, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue.

Apple iPhone 12 specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini model sports a 5.4-inch OLED screen and iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch OLED screen. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max showcase a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED display with super Retina XDR feature.

These four iPhone 12 devices are powered by Apple A14 Bionic chipset and run on iOS 14.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models have an improved dual-camera setup with a 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens.

Whereas, the iPhone Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max house a triple-camera setup with a 12MP wide, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera with up to 5 times optical zoom.