Apple to launch iPhone 14 on September 7

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones, the new Apple Watch Series 8 and new versions of AirPods.

Apple has started sending out invitations to an event at 1 Apple Park in Cupertino, California on September 7 where it is expected to announce new iPhones.

The launch event — a pre-recorded event — will be streamed on Apple's Events page and its official YouTube channel. The company is also inviting people to watch the launch at its campus.

The Cupertino giant is also expected to announc the Apple Watch Series 8 and new AirPods models. The company is reportedly preparing new Mac and iPad models as well, but those are sometimes announced at a separate October event.

The official event invite (Image: Apple)

Apple is expected to release four new iPhone models — two 6.1-inch models, and two 6.7-inch models, one size each in the base iPhone 14 and the Pro lineups. The more expensive iPhone 14 Pro versions are expected to ditch the iconic notch for a smaller pill-shaped cutout on the top of the device’s display and also feature an always-on display.