Apple iPhones, iPads, Macs and Watches are at 10% discount for these customers

Mini Maple, a premium Apple reseller in India, has partnered with Multipl to offer various discounts and benefits to customers on a range of Apple devices.

According to the agreement, all Maple customers who make purchases through the Multipl app will receive discounts of up to 10 percent on the entire line of Apple products. This offer is in addition to any payment method selected by the user at the time of the transaction.

Multipl users will also get a five percent discount on new launches.

Customers can avail of this offer by creating a savings plan on Multipl, valid for three to 12 months after the plan is created. Thus, it can directly be translated as a non-taxable 10 percent return on savings or an annualised Internal Rate of Return of 22 percent. Furthermore, new Multipl users will receive additional benefits in the form of extra coupons, cashback, and jackpots for positive saving and spending habits, and achieving their goals.

The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) tendency is now outclassed by the SNPL trend, mostly because companies that provide this service collaborate with businesses, and consumers directly save money with these brands for future purchases.

According to a Multipl survey, many salaried users store and spend money directly from their bank accounts, which means that because of inflation, they have less money at the end of the month.