Apple to release Live Speech and Personal Voice features as part of iOS 17

Apple will unveil two accessibility features, Live Speech and Personal Voice, as part of its preview of iOS 17, scheduled for release this year. According to a 9to5Mac report, Live Speech — similar to the voice texting/transcribing feature already available on Android — will allow users to type their messages and have them spoken aloud. Personal Voice, meanwhile, is aimed at individuals at risk of losing their ability to speak, and enables them to create and save a voice that resembles their own.

The Live Speech feature will allow users to express themselves through typed messages, which will then be converted into spoken words during phone calls, FaceTime conversations, and in-person interactions on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Additionally, users can save frequently used phrases to quickly engage in conversations. According to 9to5ac, Live Speech has been designed to cater to individuals who either cannot speak or have gradually lost their ability to do so.

Personal Voice builds on the foundation laid by Live Speech, and is aimed at individuals facing the risk of speech impairment, particularly those recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This progressive disease severely impacts speaking ability over time. With Personal Voice, users will be guided through a series of random text prompts, prompting them to record 15 minutes of audio on their iPhone or iPad. Leveraging on-device Machine Learning capabilities, the device then generates a voice that closely resembles their own.

This feature seamlessly integrates with Live Speech, allowing users to communicate with their Personal Voice during FaceTime calls and in-person conversations. Apple emphasises that Personal Voice offers a simple and secure solution for individuals who may lose their ability to speak, ensuring their voices are preserved and enabling them to connect with loved ones authentically.

The announcement from Apple highlights the significance of Personal Voice for individuals facing speech impairment, with Philip Green, a board member and advocate at the Team Gleason nonprofit who was diagnosed with ALS in 2018, praising the company's efforts. Green emphasises the importance of communication with friends and family and the profound impact of being able to express love in one's own voice.

Apple plans to roll out these accessibility features later this year, along with several other enhancements aimed at improving accessibility. Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June and release it to supported iPhones in September, coinciding with the launch of the 2023 iPhone lineup.