Apple to release Live Speech and Personal Voice features as part of iOS 17

By Vijay Anand  May 18, 2023

Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June and release it to supported iPhones in September, coinciding with the launch of the 2023 iPhone lineup.

Apple will unveil two accessibility features, Live Speech and Personal Voice, as part of its preview of iOS 17, scheduled for release this year. According to a 9to5Mac report, Live Speech — similar to the voice texting/transcribing feature already available on Android — will allow users to type their messages and have them spoken aloud. Personal Voice, meanwhile, is aimed at individuals at risk of losing their ability to speak, and enables them to create and save a voice that resembles their own.

The Live Speech feature will allow users to express themselves through typed messages, which will then be converted into spoken words during phone calls, FaceTime conversations, and in-person interactions on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Additionally, users can save frequently used phrases to quickly engage in conversations. According to 9to5ac, Live Speech has been designed to cater to individuals who either cannot speak or have gradually lost their ability to do so.
Personal Voice builds on the foundation laid by Live Speech, and is aimed at individuals facing the risk of speech impairment, particularly those recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This progressive disease severely impacts speaking ability over time. With Personal Voice, users will be guided through a series of random text prompts, prompting them to record 15 minutes of audio on their iPhone or iPad. Leveraging on-device Machine Learning capabilities, the device then generates a voice that closely resembles their own.
X