Indian iPhone users to get 12 extra filters for spam text messages

iPhone users in India will be able to better classify spam text messages with iOS 16 — going by the latest developer beta — and also easily extract movie and train tickets using Apple's AI assistant, Siri.

Apple has released the second developer beta of the 2023 iteration of its iPhone operating system, and as per a TechCrunch report, the Cupertino tech giant appears to have strengthened its SMS filters, particularly those related to junk messages.

The report states that the new update allows developers of third-party SMS filter extensions — such as Truecaller — or even its native message filter, add 12 sub-categories to the existing "non-personal" message categories, which are "Transactions" and "Promotions".

The 12 sub-categories include finance, bill payment reminders, e-commerce orders, healthcare messages, government/local body government services, weather, network provider, credit/debit card rewards and others under"Transactions", while offers, coupons, and others can be added under the "Promotions" tab.

The report adds that Indian iPhone users will also get "extractable events", such as messages containing movie or a train ticket bookings from Messages threads and Calendar Inbox, making it easier to access and add them to the calendar and Apple Wallet.

While announcing iOS 16 on June 6, Apple announced new features for the iPhone-to-iPhone messaging service, iMessage. With iOS 16, users will be able to edit a message up to 15 minutes after sending it, recall a sent message, or mark iMessage threads as not read. While these are not radically new features, this is the first big redesign in iOS since reply-to-text, Animoji and and tapback (reacting with emoji to individual messages).