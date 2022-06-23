Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Hometechnology News

Indian iPhone users to get 12 extra filters for spam text messages

Indian iPhone users to get 12 extra filters for spam text messages

Profile image
By Vijay Anand   IST (Published)
Mini

With iOS 16, iPhone users in India will be able to add 12 extra filters to weed out spam messages. Further, other iOS features exclusive to India include extractable movie and train tickets from messages and calendar invites.

Indian iPhone users to get 12 extra filters for spam text messages
iPhone users in India will be able to better classify spam text messages with iOS 16 — going by the latest developer beta — and also easily extract movie and train tickets using Apple's AI assistant, Siri.
Apple has released the second developer beta of the 2023 iteration of its iPhone operating system, and as per a TechCrunch report, the Cupertino tech giant appears to have strengthened its SMS filters, particularly those related to junk messages.
The report states that the new update allows developers of third-party SMS filter extensions — such as Truecaller — or even its native message filter, add 12 sub-categories to the existing "non-personal" message categories, which are "Transactions" and "Promotions".
Also read: 
The 12 sub-categories include finance, bill payment reminders, e-commerce orders, healthcare messages, government/local body government services, weather, network provider, credit/debit card rewards and others under"Transactions", while offers, coupons, and others can be added under the "Promotions" tab.
The report adds that Indian iPhone users will also get "extractable events", such as messages containing movie or a train ticket bookings from Messages threads and Calendar Inbox, making it easier to access  and add them to the calendar and Apple Wallet.
While announcing iOS 16 on June 6, Apple announced new features for the iPhone-to-iPhone messaging service, iMessage. With iOS 16, users will be able to edit a message up to 15 minutes after sending it, recall a sent message, or mark iMessage threads as not read. While these are not radically new features, this is the first big redesign in iOS since reply-to-text, Animoji and and tapback (reacting with emoji to individual messages).
Tags
Previous Article

Working from home? Here's how to keep your office laptop safe

Next Article

Sidhu Moose Wala's new song 'SYL' is about to release today; Here's where to watch

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More