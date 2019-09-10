Apple iPhone event today: How, when and where to watch live stream in India

Tech giant Apple Inc on Tuesday will host its much-awaited iPhone event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in San Jose, California.

According to media reports, Cupertino-based company is set to announce pricing for its forthcoming streaming TV service as well as updates to its iPhone lineup.

When will the Apple event 2019 begin?

The event begins at 10:00 AM Pacific Time/10.30 PM India Standard Time (IST) on September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's campus in Cupertino, California.

If you are still confused about the timing of the event, click here.

Where can we watch the Apple event 2019 live?

Apple users

The company will host a live stream of the event on its Apple Events page. If you are an Apple TV owner, you can also watch the live stream via the Apple Events app.

YouTube

For the first time in the history of Apple, the company will stream the event live on YouTube.

PC users

Viewers who use web browser Safari, Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge can watch the live video of the announcement.

What to expect from Apple event 2018?

Likely new models

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The company's new phone models will likely mirror last year's iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. Prices are likely to stay at $750 to $1,100, before add-ons such as more storage.

This year, Apple is expected to add an extra camera lens to each model. The two pricier models already have a telephoto lens for better zoom. Now, they are expected to sport a wide-angle lens to capture more of a scene than regular shots. The cheapest model is expected to get one of those features, but it's not clear which.

Apple Watch

It is also expected to provide looks at the next versions of its internet-connected watch.

Apple TV