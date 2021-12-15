Apple iPhone deals, huge discounts revealed on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale; Check details

As 2021 draws to a close, e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced its Big Saving Days sale that will run from December 16 to 21. For Flipkart Plus customers, the sale will go live tonight itself.

During this end-of-the-year sale, both Flipkart Plus and regular customers will get free delivery on eligible orders. Not to mention, the platform will be selling a variety of products at lower-than-usual prices during the Big Saving Days sale. To further sweeten the deal, Flipkart has partnered with SBI to provide a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards and on EMI transactions.

Like every sale, the highlight of the Big Saving Days sale will also be the price-drop offered on smartphones. While the exact deals are not revealed yet, market watchers have predicted the massive discount that will be given on Apple iPhones

For those looking to buy an iPhone, here are the likely discount offers:

iPhone SE

The Apple iPhone SE second generation — launched in April 2020 — is sold in 64 GB and 128 GB variants. It is powered by an A13 Bionic chip and features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID. The 64 GB variant of the device is currently being sold at Rs 32,099 at Flipkart. During the sale, the price is likely to come down to Rs 27,000-28,000.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 has a display size of 15.49 cm (6.1 inches) and sports a 12 MP rear and front camera. It also offers a Liquid Retina HD Display. The dual-SIM device is likely to witness a price drop of Rs 4,000 during the Big Saving Days sale. It is currently being sold at Rs 49,900 at Flipkart.

iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini — currently being sold for Rs 49,999 at Flipkart — will likely be available for Rs 43,000 during the Big Saving Days sale. The dual-SIM device runs on an A14 Bionic Chip and has a 13.72 cm display size.

iPhone12

The price of the iPhone12 is expected to come down from the current Rs 59,999 to Rs 53,000 during the Big Saving Days sale. The Apple iPhone 12 has features similar to the iPhone 12 mini with one major exception — display size. The iPhone 12 offers a 6.1-inch display size.

