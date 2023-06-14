Apple could shift 18% of global iPhone production to India by 2024-25: Bank of America

Bloomberg previously stated that India currently produces seven percent of the iPhones in India as against one percent in 2021. Previous reports have also suggested that Apple wants to manufacture 25 percent of iPhones sold globally in India by 2025.

Apple could shift at least 18 percent of its global iPhone production to India by FY25, driven by the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phones, according to a report.

As per a report by Bank of America (BoFA), which was accessed by the Economic Times, the PLI scheme can help India meet its target to treble its domestic production to $126 billion and achieve five times growth in exports to $55 billion, by FY26.

According to the report, mobile phones account for 21.5 percent of India's domestic demand for electronics and are rising at a compound annual rate of 15 percent. "Since FY17, mobile phone production/exports are up 3.9x/65x, while imports are down to a third".

However, given that China and Vietnam have local value-add rates of 38 percent and 24 percent, respectively, the scheme's low production value add of 18 percent continues to be a major issue.

The BoFA analysis says that 70 percent of a mobile phone's cost, which includes the display, memory, and other semiconductors, is difficult to localise in the near future because it calls for significant capital expenditures and high-end technology.

The research report noted that the Rs 38,000 crore PLI scheme has boosted the export mix in local manufacturing from 16 percent on-year to 25 percent, suggesting that this may help India become a "credible global supply chain alternative" for mobile phones and electronics.

The BoFA data showed that India's consumption of electronic goods reached $158 billion in FY23, an increase of 11 percent compounded yearly from FY17 to FY23. However, imports accounted for the bulk of supplies. The second-largest import bill in FY23, totaling $77 billion, accounted for a quarter of the nation's trade deficit.

The PLI scheme, according to the report, will aid India in its efforts to reduce imports and increase exports, which can improve its macroeconomic outlook and reduce its current account deficit by $112 billion over five years. It will also provide foreign exchange stability and speed up growth for the capex, credit, and logistics sectors.

According to the analysis, 68 stocks are exposed globally as a result of India's PLI plan.