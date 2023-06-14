CNBC TV18
Apple could shift 18% of global iPhone production to India by 2024 25: Bank of America

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 6:56:46 PM IST (Published)

Bloomberg previously stated that India currently produces seven percent of the iPhones in India as against one percent in 2021. Previous reports have also suggested that Apple wants to manufacture 25 percent of iPhones sold globally in India by 2025.

Apple could shift at least 18 percent of its global iPhone production to India by FY25, driven by the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phones, according to a report.

As per a report by Bank of America (BoFA), which was accessed by the Economic Times, the PLI scheme can help India meet its target to treble its domestic production to $126 billion and achieve five times growth in exports to $55 billion, by FY26.
Bloomberg previously stated that India currently produces seven percent of the iPhones in India as against 1 percent in 2021. Previous reports have also suggested that Apple wants to manufacture 25 percent of iPhones sold globally in India by 2025.
X