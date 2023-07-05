As per reports, the iPhone 15 series will have the best battery among the iPhones so far, and in addition to that, the device will also come with a new A17 Bionic Chip for the Pro models.

Apple is expected to launch its much-anticipated iPhone 15 series in September this year. The next-generation Apple device is expected to come with an extended battery life, according to reports. The new iPhone 15 is expected to have a battery capacity that is 18 percent higher than that of the older models, a few reports claim.

Speaking of the battery capacity, leaks and reports suggest that the iPhone 15 will have a battery capacity of 3877 mAh, while the iPhone 15 Plus will have a battery capacity of 4912 mAh. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a battery capacity of 3650 mAh and 4852 mAh, respectively.

As of now, there has been no official announcement by the company regarding the specifications and features of the iPhone 15 series, but it is expected that the new series will have the best battery among the iPhones so far, and in addition to that, the device will also come with a new A17 Bionic Chip for the Pro models.

Among the major features of the upcoming iPhone 15, the device is likely to have a titanium frame with round edges and a glossy finish. The new series will sport a larger screen size, ranging somewhere between 6.1 and 6.7 inches, according to reports.

Besides the look, the new device is expected to have even more sleek camera sensors while featuring a 48MP rear camera lens. However, the iPhone is going to switch to a USB-C port with Thunderbolt for all the upcoming models.

In the iPhone 15 series, an additional change in RAM will also be introduced that will range from 6GB to 8GB, and from the base model to the top version, storage variants will start at 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple is working on a new shade for this version. The expected colour is a lighter shade of the existing purple on the iPhone 14 Pro. However, the same website earlier reported regarding the introduction of a dark colour for the upcoming iPhone.