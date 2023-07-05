As per reports, the iPhone 15 series will have the best battery among the iPhones so far, and in addition to that, the device will also come with a new A17 Bionic Chip for the Pro models.

Apple is expected to launch its much-anticipated iPhone 15 series in September this year. The next-generation Apple device is expected to come with an extended battery life, according to reports. The new iPhone 15 is expected to have a battery capacity that is 18 percent higher than that of the older models, a few reports claim.

Speaking of the battery capacity, leaks and reports suggest that the iPhone 15 will have a battery capacity of 3877 mAh, while the iPhone 15 Plus will have a battery capacity of 4912 mAh. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a battery capacity of 3650 mAh and 4852 mAh, respectively.