Moto G84 5G, iPhone 15 and more: Major tech launches in September

September promises to bring a lot of festive cheer with Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi set to be celebrated in the month. For tech lovers, there is another reason to celebrate. There are a number of products set to be launched in the month as the festive season begins across the country. From Apple’s iPhone 15 to Nothing’s new smartwatch, a number of products will be unveiled this month.

Apple iPhone 15:

The tech giant will be back with its latest offering on September 12. There are a lot of rumours circulating around Apple’s latest iPhone variant. It is believed that the device may come with USB Type-C charging support, the first for the Cupertino-based company. Apple may also introduce the Dynamic Island Notch design on its phones. The company will launch the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max as well. The models will likely be powered by the A17 Bionic chipset. The new MacBook and Watch Series 9 of the tech giant will also be unveiled on September 12.

Moto G84 5G: The Moto G84 5G will launch on September 1. The smartphone is set to feature a 120Hz pOLED display, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, a Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 14 5G bands. The device is a delight for budding photographers as well and comes with a 50MP camera system with Optical Image Stabilisation.

Nothing Smartwatch: A new smartwatch under Nothing's sub-brand 'CMF by Nothing' is set to be unveiled by CEO Carl Pei. The watch, which will be revealed on September 26, will have a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with a 50Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. An Always-on Display feature is also expected. The Nothing smartwatch will reportedly be priced at Rs 4,500.

Infinix Zero 30 5G: The release date of the phone has not been announced, but pre-orders start on Flipkart on September 2. The specs of the device include a 6.78-inch AMOLED 10-bit display, 950 nits of peak brightness and a 50MP camera with 4K 60 frames per second support. For a better user experience, the model boasts of a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and 5000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: Microsoft’s announcement of a “special event” on September 21 has created quite a buzz among tech enthusiasts. It has not been revealed what the tech giant will launch, but it could be its annual fall hardware showcase. It is anticipated that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will be unveiled at the event. The device may get a boost in performance with features like Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 2TB of SSD storage and the Intel Core i7 13800H (13th gen) processor.