It's official! Apple will launch iPhone 15 on September 12

Apple will hold the event on September 12 at its headquarters at Cupertino in California, USA, at 10 am local time (10.30 pm IST). The event will be livestreamed on the official Apple website as well as on its official YouTube channel. 

By Vijay Anand  Aug 29, 2023 10:01:46 PM IST (Published)

Apple has officially sent out invites to the next iPhone launch event. In a typically cryptic invitation with an Apple logo in muted colours with just the tagline, "Wonderlust", Apple said it will hold an event on September 12 at its headquarters at Cupertino in California, USA, at 10 am local time (10.30 pm IST). The event will be livestreamed on the official Apple website as well as on its official YouTube channel.

The invitation does not explicitly mention what to expect from the event, but it is all but known that Apple will unveil its iPhone 15 series and the new lineup of the Apple Watch, among others (possibly).
The iPhone 15 series is hotly anticipated, as the phones are rumoured to come with a USB Type-C charging port, ditching the Lightning port, which was introduced more than a decade ago, bringing it in line with other Apple products like the Macs and iPads. AirPods Pro with a USB Type-C charging case are also expected at the event.
The iPhone 15 Pro series is also expected to sport a titanium frame, which will allow Apple to experiment with more colours, which stainless steel does not allow. Titanium is also lighter than steel, so the Pro iPhones could be lighter, but it could also drive up the price.
Apple is also expected to announce the worldwide release date of iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10. during the keynote. iOS 17 features various enhancements, including a more visually refined Caller ID feature known as contact posters, improved autocorrect functionality, and the introduction of a new journaling application, as well as improvements to AirDrop.
Also read: Latest iPhone 15 rumours: Faster charging, data transfer speeds and no official leather case
